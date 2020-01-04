Adam Yuan Gorges. (RCMP)

RCMP search for man unlawfully missing from Colony Farm psychiatric hospital

A Canada-wide warrant is out for Adam Yvan Gorges

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man unlawfully missing from Colony Farm Forensic Institute in Coquitlam.

Adam Yvan Gorges, 29, failed to return back to the hospital on Friday. He was reported as missing shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release Saturday.

Mounties described Gorges as 5’10” tall and roughly 175 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, as well as a moustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a teal-coloured toque, white shirt, black jacket and gold-coloured boots.

Gorges may behave in a way that presents a risk to the public and himself, RCMP said, and are urging that people do not approach him and instead call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.

Gorges went missing in June of this year from the psychiatric hospital and was found five days later.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse donating to Australia wildfire relief efforts
Next story
UPDATED: Thousands lose power in Langley during windstorm

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants pick up a point in 2-1 OT loss to Kamloops Blazers.

David Tendeck records season-high 45 saves

UPDATED: Thousands lose power in Langley during windstorm

In most cases, fallen trees were to blame

Kwantlen First Nation business group splits to handle new land management duties

Lands are being split off from seyem, the business organization

Most animals home for Christmas in Langley, but shelter still needs more good homes

Surrendered dogs and bonded cats are up for adoption

LETTER: Retrofit so well deserved

Langley Advance Times reader moved by kind gesture of Acts of Kindness team

Canada downs Finland in world junior semis to set up gold-medal game with Russia

Black-clad Canada got its fourth with 5:11 left in the period

One person trapped after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Search and rescue personnel are heading to the scene

RCMP search for man unlawfully missing from Colony Farm psychiatric hospital

A Canada-wide warrant is out for Adam Yvan Gorges

VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews knock out house fire in midst of windstorm

Crews responded to reports just after 9:30 p.m., quickly douse flames threatening nearby houses

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

Thousands in southern B.C. without power in aftermath of winter storm

Majority of power outages impacting Shuswap region

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

Most Read