RCMP searching for missing father and daughter in possible custody dispute

“We believe that Jesse Bennet is actively evading police”

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP need the public’s help to find a missing father and daughter.

On Jan. 20 Victoria Family Law Court set out a Joint Custody agreement and ordered Bennet to return Violet the same day to her mother, but police and family have since been unable to contact either Jesse Bennett or his seven-year-old daughter Violet.

The pair were formally reported missing from Jesse’s home in North Cowichan on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 23.

“We believe that Jesse Bennet is actively evading police and is in breach of the custody order, requiring him to return Violet to her mother,” said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Jesse Bennet is a Caucasian man, 36-years-old, 5 foot 10, 160 pounds, with blue eyes with a beard and brown hair, or possibly a shaved head or wearing a hat.

Violet Bennet is a Caucasian girl, approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 50-60 pounds, with blue eyes and big natural curly hair.

If you have information about Bennett or Violet’s whereabouts contact the police in your jurisdiction, or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

