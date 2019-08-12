RCMP searching for missing Victoria residents believed to be in Vancouver area

Easha Rayel, 36, and James Evans, 23, believed to be travelling in blue 2002 BMW 325Ci

The dark blue 2002 BMW 325Ci the pair are believed to be travelling in. (RCMP submission)

The Sidney North Saanich RCMP are appealing for information from the public regarding the location and well-being of Greater Victoria residents Easha Rayel and James Evans.

They were last seen Friday, Aug. 9 and are believed to be together. The local detachment has received information indicating Rayel and Evans might possibly have travelled to the Vancouver area. However, investigators have been unable to confirm this.

Rayel is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian woman, approximately five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

Evans is a 23-year-old Caucasian man, approximately five-foot-six, weighing 140 pounds. Evans has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rayel and Evans are believed to be travelling in a dark blue 2002 BMW 325Ci.

“Ms. Rayel and Mr. Evans have been out of contact for a duration of time that is concerning and out of character,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. “We are hoping Easha and James see this and realize their families are worried. They need to contact police as soon as possible.”

If you have seen Rayel or Evans, or have any information as to their whereabouts, police ask you to please contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP detachment immediately at 250-656-3931.



James Evans, who was last seen Aug. 9. The RCMP are appealing for information as to her location and welfare. (RCMP submission)