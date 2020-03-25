32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton). (Courtesy Jasper RCMP) (Courtesy Jasper RCMP)

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

A man last seen in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and may be heading for Vancouver Island say RCMP.

According to a March 25 news release, Jasper RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton).

Police believe he was in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and say there is a general concern for his safety and well-being. It’s also believed he was recently in Williams Lake. Jasper RCMP would like to speak with him.

Lylack is described as six-foot-one and about 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado, Alberta license plate BSS3856 and should have a brown dog with him. Officers say he may be travelling to Vancouver Island.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4848 or local police.





