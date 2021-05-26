RCMP seek leads after campers allegedly threatened at Harrison campsite

Anyone with information should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

Agassiz RCMP are investigating a confrontation at a campsite outside of Harrison Hot Springs on Friday, May 21.

According to a statement from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, the caller alleged a group of campers threatened to shoot guns and slash the tires of their vehicle. The caller reportedly took pictures of the alleged aggressors’ vehicles with licence plates included, and police say they published the photos on social media with accusations that the incident was racially motivated.

Police also say the caller also posted video of the incident online and shared personal information of the alleged attackers. The caller reportedly left the campsite and no one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but as of publication, Agassiz RCMP have found no evidence of firearms or that the incident was racially motivated. Police are also investigating the related social media postings.

RCMP remind the public that while social media is important for sharing information, it can provide a platform to spread misinformation in hopes of humiliating or shaming others, which cause undue stress in the community and impact unintended victims who may be friends and family of those involved.

The Agassiz RCMP encourages the public to report any interactions such as this to the police first and to please leave the investigations to us, said UFVRD RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police at 604-796-2211.

