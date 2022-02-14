Man was last seen by family on Jan. 11. (Langley RCMP/Special to The News)

RCMP seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Langley man

Man was known to have been travelling to Squamish

Langley RCMP is looking for public’s help in locating a Langley man who was reported missing on Feb. 9.

Jesse Champion, the 36-year-old man, was last seen by his family on Jan. 11 and was reported missing this month as it is unusual for Champion to go without contacting the family for such a long period.

Champion is known to frequent various shelters in Vancouver and Surrey, and has also been known to travel to Squamish.

He is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 215 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos, with a dragon on the right side of his neck, a cross on the left side and a Chinese character on the back.

Anyone with any information that might assist police to locate Jesse, is being urged to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

