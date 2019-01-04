Woman, 90, dies at B.C. care home following ‘altercation’

Daughter of Kelowna seniors’ care home resident says she had been pushed

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and the coroners service are investigating the death of a senior citizen following an altercation at a Kelowna seniors’ care home, licensed by Interior Health.

The 90-year-old woman died on Dec. 19 at the Spring Valley Care Centre in the Rutland area, Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

The woman received medical treatment following the altercation, which occurred at the facility the day before. She was believed to have broken her hip and spent a night in hospital.

She died at the facility shortly after her release from hospital.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time, but the woman’s daughter has told the media that her mother broke her hip when she was pushed to the ground by a 90-year-old male resident at the care home who suffers from dementia.

