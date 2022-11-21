Police on scene of home in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

Police on scene of home in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

RCMP serious crimes investigates after toddler found dead inside Kelowna home

The home is located on Richter Street

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m.

Kelowna Serious Crime Unit is on scene of a Kelowna residence after a toddler was found dead inside the home on Sunday.

The 18-month-old child was found unresponsive inside a home located at 1328 Richter Street at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 20.

RCMP along with BC Ambulance Service and The Kelowna Fire Department attended the scene.

Kelowna Investigative Services, the BC Coroner Service and the Ministry of Child Family Development are also investigating.

As the investigation is in its early stages, RCMP will have no further comment and are not able to release additional details at this time.

“These files are always difficult for every first responders and our investigators are committed to making this investigation the priority that it should be,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The home remains taped off and with a police car parked outside on Monday afternoon.

_____

Original:

RCMP have taped off a home at 1328 Richter Street in Kelowna.

One police vehicle is on scene with an officer inside. The tape apparently went up on Sunday (Nov. 21) and remains around the home by 11 a.m. Monday. According to neighbours, RCMP, firefighters and BC Ambulance were on scene on Sunday.

It’s unclear why the home has been taped off or what happened inside.

Police said they are releasing more information later on Monday.

