RCMP target speeders between Abbotsford and Surrey in month-long blitz

Officers throughout the province launch Swoop campaign

Surrey RCMP Const. Marty Roznowski watches for speeders on 16 Avenue in South Surrey Wednesday morning. Officers and volunteers in White Rock, Surrey and Langley were participating in Project Swoop, aimed at alerting drivers to the dangers of speeding. For the full story, see page A8. Aaron Hinks photo

White Rock, Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford police officers conducted a number of speed traps Wednesday for “Project Swoop.”

In partnership with ICBC, officers and volunteers spent the morning monitoring motorists travelling along 16 Avenue near Kent Street in White Rock, as well as along Fraser Highway from Surrey to Abbotsford.

Ivo Saarni, who has been a volunteer for the White Rock RCMP for the past 15 years, told Peace Arch News that one of his jobs is to write down the speed of every passing car for ICBC.

Vehicles travelling faster than 70 kilometres per hour, in the posted 50 kilometres per hour zone, are to receive a warning ticket in the mail.

Saarni said that of approximately 700 cars tracked, roughly 20 of the vehicles were travelling at 70 kilometres per hour or faster.

However, Saarni added, motorists seem to be getting better at monitoring their speeds along 16 Avenue.

He said that about seven or eight years ago, speed traps would catch about 20 people speeding every two hours. Now, he said, traps along 16 Avenue catch about 10 speeders every two hours.

Volunteers were joined by White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears and Surrey RCMP Const. Marty Roznowski.

Within the first 30 minutes of enforcement, both officers had pulled someone over for speeding.

According to Surrey RCMP, speed is still one of the leading causes of car-crash fatalities in B.C., killing an average of 82 people every year.

“That’s why police have been stepping up enforcement throughout May, targeting speeders as part of a provincewide campaign,” a Surrey RCMP news release states.

Officers also conductedspeed traps at 152 Street and Fraser Highway on Wednesday, as well as patrols between Langley and White Rock along 16 Avenue.

