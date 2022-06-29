Police square off with protesters during enforcement at the Fairy Creek watershed on the morning of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Protesters have returned to the Haddon Main and Carrmanah Mainline Forest Service Road camp despite opposition from area First Nations. (ONE DAY to Save the Old Growth Facebook group)

RCMP to arrest Fairy Creek protesters at reoccupied camp

Indigenous leaders from three nations have asked protesters to leave

Indigenous leaders from three First Nations west of Lake Cowichan have asked Fairy Creek protesters to leave their lands.

The final and formal request the Ditidaht, Huu-ay-aht and Pacheedaht Nations came on June 23, 2022 after protesters at a previously camp across Haddon Main and Carrmanah Mainline Forest Service Roads was reoccupied earlier this month.

“According to their issued statement, the leaders had made several unsuccessful but peaceful attempts over the past several months to have the group vacate the area and allow the lawful forest operations to resume,” said a news release issued by Lake Cowichan RCMP on June 29.

“We have heard the concerns of the impacted First Nations leaders and the RCMP are working with all the stakeholders to determine a peaceful resolution,”said Chief Superintendent John Brewer, Gold Commander of the Community-Industry Response Group. “Interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of property is a criminal offence and impeding access to the forestry roads is a clear violation of the court-ordered injunction granted to Teal-Cedar Products Ltd.”

While the RCMP has remained active in its patrols of area, and “contemners have been given ample opportunity to leave the area by the Indigenous leaders from the territory, but have refused.”

As of June 29, RCMP has deployed more resources to the Haddon Main and Carrmanah Mainline Forest Service Road areas to keep the road clear. RCMP plan to arrest anyone in violation of the injunction.

