RCMP to get say before Langley Township gets e-scooter rules

Township is taking part in a micromobility pilot project on the new transport option

An e-scooter in Kelowna, another of the B.C. communities that launched pilot program regulations for the devices. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press file)

Before Langley Township regulates electric kick scooters, it wants to hear from the RCMP on how rule violators will be stopped and ticketed.

Electric kick scooters, also known as e-kick scooters or e-scooters, are larger versions of the simple scooters used by children – they have two wheels separated by a simple platform, and a handle with controls. But the powered versions are larger, and can zip around under their own power.

They’re distinct from the electric mobility scooters that are used by people who have difficulty walking long distances.

As part of the expanding options for “micromobility” devices, including ebikes, scooters, and monowheels, the province announced in 2021 that a number of communities around the province would be part of a pilot project, creating new local rules to regulate the electric kick scooters.

“E-scooters are growing in popularity, they’re not terribly well-suited for sidewalks and pedestrians,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said when the pilot launched in 2021. “They’re much more like an e-bike, but the Motor Vehicle Act has not contemplated the emergence of this new choice.”

Currently, e-scooters are technically not allowed, but they are still sold both locally and online, and people use them on sidewalks, roads, and in bike lanes around Langley.

Township staff had proposed some rules in a new bylaw to regulate the devices:

• Allow their use on streets with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less

• Restrict use of e-kick scooters on streets with speed limit above 50 km/h, unless in a bike lane

• Allow them on paved multi-use paths also used by bicycles

• Allow them on sidewalks at speed of seven km/h or less

• Prohibit e-kick scooters in parks, except on paved trails where bicycles are permitted

But the bylaw won’t be put in place immediately.

“I have some reservations,” said Councillor Barb Martens, noting that Township bylaw officers don’t have the power to enforce moving violations.

Township administrator Mark Bakken confirmed that only RCMP officers can actually stop and ticket a moving vehicle.

Martens asked that the bylaw be sent to the Township’s Committee on Police Priorities and Initiatives, inviting the head of the local RCMP detachment’s Traffic Section to take part in the discussion.

At the suggestion of Coun. Michael Pratt, the committee will also discuss ebikes – bicycles that have the ability to give riders a power boost from electric motors.

“I think we’d be remiss not to include ebikes,” said Pratt. He noted that Township staff have expressed interest in doing a report on wider micromobility options that could include ebikes as well.

So far, Coquitlam, Kelowna, North Vancouver City and District, Richmond, Vancouver, Vernon, and Oliver have enacted bylaws of some kind regarding e-kick scooters.

The Township, along with Nanaimo, West Vancouver, and Osoyees were also included in the pilot project, but have not yet put bylaws in place. The pilot project is scheduled to end in April 2024.

