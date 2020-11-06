A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

RCMP officers will board BC Ferries vessels starting this weekend to help ensure passengers are complying with health and safety rules.

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, according to an RCMP press release.

“The RCMP will assist B.C. Ferries from an educational and support capacity doing checks of the vehicle decks to ensure that passengers are following the regulations,” the release noted, adding that there could be fines for passengers who are non-compliant.

RCMP chief Supt. Dave Attfield said in the release that Mounties are committed to public safety and security and want to support the provincial and federal governments’ response to the pandemic.

“Enforcement and education will be conducted in partnership with BC Ferries, to ensure that Transport Canada’s protocols around COVID-19 are met,” Attfield said. “We are confident that education and awareness will help boost compliance rates on B.C. Ferries around marine safety measures.”

Masks are mandatory at BC Ferries terminals and on board vessels. As well, the ferry corporation abides by a Transport Canada rule that passengers may not remain in their vehicles on lower car decks during sailings.

The release says members of the B.C. RCMP’s West Coast Marine Services will be on some ferries starting today, Nov. 6.

RELATED: No tickets for anti-maskers on BC Ferries

RELATED: ‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism
Next story
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

Just Posted

Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Recorded conversations now evidence at B.C. money laundering inquiry

A former police officer recorded an ex-solicitor general of B.C.

Another outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital was announced by the provincial government on Friday, Nov. 6. (Langley Advance Times files)
LMH, Fort Langley seniors facility hit with new COVID outbreaks

COVID numbers in B.C. hit all-time high

Police service dog Grinder was injured on Halloween when he was attacked by an aggressive dog in Abbotsford. (RCMP file photo)
RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

Incident occurred on Halloween during shots-fired call that turned out to be fireworks

Gus Hartl, left, accepted a gift from Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce past president Jack Nicholson as it was announced Hartl was the 2019 recipient of the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year honour. (Langley Advance Times files)
Nominations still open to find Langley’s Good Citizen of the Year

The annual award is named for the late Harold Stafford

The Springmans are an Aldergrove family music group up for best Gospel music at the Fraser Valley Music Awards. (Springmans/Special to The Star)
Handful of Langley and Aldergrove artists up for Fraser Valley Music Awards

People can tune in to CIVL 101.7 on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. for a live reading of the winners

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

VPD crest (VPD handout)
Police probe 2 unprovoked attacks on East Asian women in Vancouver

The attacks appear to involve different suspects

(Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: All four lanes through Massey Tunnel now open

Northbound lanes were closed after an oversize vehicle struck a sprinkler head

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning that the opioid crisis is worsening.
Abbotsford Police warn that drug potency and opioid crisis are worsening

Drug toxicity is four times more potent than usual, says department

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Most Read