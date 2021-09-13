RCMP work on timeline in missing Langley woman case, release photo of Naomi Onotera’s vehicle

RCMP have released an image of missing woman Naomi Onotera’s vehicle, a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side. (RCMP) RCMP have released an image of missing woman Naomi Onotera’s vehicle, a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side. (RCMP) Naomi Onotera was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (RCMP photo)

RCMP have released an image of Naomi Onotera’s vehicle with the hope the public can help establish a timeline leading up to the Langley woman’s disappearance more than two weeks ago.

“Investigators are asking the public to study the photograph of Naomi’s vehicle. Even though it has been reported Naomi left without her vehicle, investigators are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning the 25th of August,” explained Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

Investigators are doubling down on their appeal to the public for video surveillance or dash-cam footage of the area around Onotera’s residence in Langley City.

Residents in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue are asked to download and share any footage with RCMP from Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

“If you are having difficulty with this download, please call and someone can assist you with this task,” Largy said.

Those with information are asked to leave a message with the Langley RCMP tipline at 604-532-3398, and an officer will follow up.

The 40-year-old mother was last seen leaving her Langley City home on the evening of Saturday, Aug, 28. A missing person alert was issued by RCMP on Aug. 30.

In a Monday morning update, RCMP provided an image of Onotera’s vehicle, a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side.

“If you noticed this vehicle moving about anytime after August 25th, please call Langley RCMP to relay this information,” Largy said.

Those with information relating to the investigation are asked to call the tipline at 604-532-3398. Information requiring immediate response should be directed to the non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.