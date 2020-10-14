Leanne Burns took photos of a police incident in her Brookswood neighbourhood Sunday, Oct. 11 around midday.

Leanne Burns took photos of a police incident in her Brookswood neighbourhood Sunday, Oct. 11 around midday.

RCMP work to ID individuals leaving scene of shot fired in Brookswood

Police were called to the property on Sunday

Investigators are asking the public to help identify individuals seen leaving a Brookswood property after a report of a robbery and a shot fired.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), police responded to South Brookswood, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

READ MORE: Shot brings Langley RCMP to Brookswood Sunday afternoon

“Officers attending found that a shot had been fired, however it is unknown if the shot was fired towards a person,” she said. “Three individuals were seen leaving in what appeared to be a blue BMW sedan.”

A man at the property told officers he was robbed of his phone and wallet, police said.

“The residence was cleared by police to ensure everyone’s well being,” Largy said. “Most occupants had been sleeping at the time and did not witness the exchange between the suspects and the victim.”

Investigators would like to speak with anyone with information that may assist in the identification of the individuals in the BMW leaving the 2900-block of 202nd Street.

To contact Langley RCMP call 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrookswoodLangleyLangley RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey road rage incident leads to alleged stabbings, RCMP say
Next story
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Just Posted

Leanne Burns took photos of a police incident in her Brookswood neighbourhood Sunday, Oct. 11 around midday.
RCMP work to ID individuals leaving scene of shot fired in Brookswood

Police were called to the property on Sunday

Township firefighters blocked traffic to this residential street in Aldergrove after the wind storm on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 knocked a tree down onto the road. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Crews manage aftermath of windstorm in Langley, seven power outages remain

Township firefighters received 19 calls due to the weather

Members of the Township of Langley Fire Department dawn pink for 2020 Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley firefighters go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Donation benefits Canadian Cancer Society

Dwain and Lillian Seymour discovered their Murrayville home was listed for rent without their knowledge as part of a scam. (Langley Advance Times/file)
“Happy’ at arrest in rent fraud case

Couple’s property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

Langley MLA Mary Polak (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Liberals promise to widen Highway One from Langley to Whatcom Road

The party also pledged more cash for rapid bus service

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

QFC Pharmacist Becky Buerhaus administers a flu shot on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Some Canadians won’t get the flu shot because they haven’t gotten COVID-19: poll

Health officials are worrying about a ‘twindemic’ as flu and coronavirus cases collide

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

John Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted while speaking during a campaign stop in Vancouver on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. At the end of a recent virtual town hall meeting where about a dozen people asked questions about British Columbia’s Oct. 24 election, Horgan said he was enjoying campaigning online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s virtual COVID-19 election campaign lacks human touch: expert

Pandemic has seen governments, businesses and families make changes they would never have considered a year ago,

Surrey RCMP responded to a road rage incident, when two men allegedly stabbed one another, near the intersection of 140th Street and 100th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey road rage incident leads to alleged stabbings, RCMP say

Police say no charges have been laid at this time

NDP Leader John Horgan, right to left, Green leader Sonia Furstenau and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson prepare for a debate at the Chan Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan attempts to clarify ‘I don’t see colour’ debate answer with Twitter post

A day after the debate, Horgan revised his answer on Twitter, admitting it could have upset people

Most Read