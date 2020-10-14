RCMP work to ID individuals leaving scene of shot fired in Brookswood

Police were called to the property on Sunday

Leanne Burns took photos of a police incident in her Brookswood neighbourhood Sunday, Oct. 11 around midday.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify individuals seen leaving a Brookswood property after a report of a robbery and a shot fired.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), police responded to South Brookswood, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

“Officers attending found that a shot had been fired, however it is unknown if the shot was fired towards a person,” she said. “Three individuals were seen leaving in what appeared to be a blue BMW sedan.”

A man at the property told officers he was robbed of his phone and wallet, police said.

“The residence was cleared by police to ensure everyone’s well being,” Largy said. “Most occupants had been sleeping at the time and did not witness the exchange between the suspects and the victim.”

Investigators would like to speak with anyone with information that may assist in the identification of the individuals in the BMW leaving the 2900-block of 202nd Street.

To contact Langley RCMP call 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Have knowledge of a crime or criminal? Report it to your local authorities. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers. 3 ways to report a tip:

1) Online at https://t.co/ptQSdRbdTn

2) Our Mobile App: P3 TIPS

3) Call us at 1-800-222-8477#IfyouSeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/HVUTJgtHRv — Crime Stoppers (@SolveCrime) September 30, 2020

