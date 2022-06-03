Sketch of unidentified man released by Surrey RCMP on June 3, in connection with a May 15 incident on Pattullo Bridge.

Sketch of unidentified man released by Surrey RCMP on June 3, in connection with a May 15 incident on Pattullo Bridge.

RCMP work to ID man who fell from Pattullo Bridge; release sketch

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating the May 15 incident

Surrey RCMP have released a sketch of an unidentified a man who fell from the Pattullo Bridge on May 15, in hopes of ID-ing him.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Officers who were on scene worked with a forensic sketch artist in an effort to identify the man in question.

“Information from the RCMP states that shortly after 11 a.m. on May 15, 2022, police responded to a call from a bystander concerned for a male pedestrian’s wellness as he reported to be at the railing on the Pattullo Bridge,” an online statement from IIO reads.

“It is reported that while officers spoke to the man, he fell from the bridge and is not believed to have survived.”

Anyone with information is asked to call a witness line, 1-855-446-8477, or via the contact form on iiobc.ca.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.


