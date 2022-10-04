Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault makes his victory speech to supporters at the party's election night headquarters, in Quebec City, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Re-elected Quebec Premier Legault looks to form new cabinet after landslide win

Coalition Avenir Québec won in 90 of Quebec’s 125 ridings

Fresh off his landslide electoral victory, Premier François Legault has a new mission: forming his next cabinet.

And the leader of the re-elected Coalition Avenir Québec has many new faces to choose from.

With all polls reporting, the CAQ won in 90 ridings of Quebec’s 125 ridings. The party had 76 seats when the legislature was dissolved before the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Liberals hung on to official Opposition status, with leader Dominique Anglade winning her Montreal riding. The party won in 21 ridings — down from the 27 it had before the campaign.

Québec solidaire was elected in 11 ridings, one more than the party had at the start of the five-week campaign.

The Parti Québécois held three seats, and the Conservatives — despite winning about 13 per cent of the vote — were shut out.

RELATED: Quebec votes: Quebecers head to the polls for province’s general election

Quebec

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

Just Posted

The community event included a candle-lit procession through the arboretum. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley gathers for sunset ceremony on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Aldergrove Kodiaks hosted Chilliwack Jets on Sept 21, with Chilliwack winning 4-2. On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, Kodiaks and crosstown rivals Langley Trappers will renew hostilities with the first regular season battle of the Langleys at George Preston.(Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Battle of the Langleys resumes as Trappers and Kodiaks hockey teams prepare to renew crosstown rivalry

Debate focused on emergencies hosted by Langley Township firefighters

Isaac Ngyou was one of five players picked from the Langley Thunder organization during the National Lacrosse League Entry Draft. ( Langley Events Centre photo)
Getting the call: 5 Langley Thunder players picked by NLL draft

Pop-up banner image