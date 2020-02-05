Real estate sales are a bit down in Langley from last January. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Real estate numbers dampened in January in Langley

Sales were lower than last year, and fewer people are listing homes for sale

January’s property sales in the Fraser Valley came in 6 per cent above the 10-year average for the month, while new listings finished 11 per cent below historical norms.

Sales and new listings lagged in Langley compared to last year across most sectors of housing, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

January is typically a slow month for real estate sales, but Langley’s numbers this year were even lower than last year’s, despite a general upwards trend for the region that began in mid-2019 after a pronounced slump in the market.

“Considering our record-shattering snow and cold, the pace of home sales remained surprisingly balanced in January,” said Darin Germyn, president of the FVREB. “Sales in our region have steadily improved since July of last year and January’s numbers remained consistent with that trend.”

Overall, the region saw a 24.2 per cent increase in home sales compared to January of last year.

But Langley bucked the trend, with lower sales in all categories.

In Langley in January, 49 single family homes changed hands in January, compared to 52 in the same month in 2019, a 5.8 per cent decline. There were 47 townhouse sales, down 19 per cent from 58 in 2019.

And condo sales dropped 16.4 per cent year over year, with 46 this year compared to 55 last year.

Aside from the lower sales, there were also fewer people listing their homes for sale.

Langley saw 105 new listings for single family homes, down 29.1 per cent from the 148 logged in 2019. There were 89 new listings for townhouses, down 11 per cent from 100 a year previously, and 140 condo listings, which was a six per cent decline from the 149 in January of 2019.

Prices remained relatively stable or increased slightly for most types of housing in Langley.

The benchmark price for a single family home was $995,500, up 1.6 per cent from a year before. Townhouse prices rose 2.2 per cent to $495,500, while condo prices were down very slightly, to $405,900, a 0.7 per cent dip.

According to the most recent statistics available from Langley Township, 2019 was a middling year for the creation of single-family housing and secondary suites, with 420 building permits for 532 units issued between January and November last year.

However, it was a record year for building permits issued for multi-family units, with 127 building permits issued for 1,404 condo and townhouse units issued over the same period of time.

The number of permits issued for single-family housing was well below the five-year average, which peaked in 2016, but the rate for multi-family was almost double the five year average.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling
Next story
Snow turns to rain for Langley area

Just Posted

Real estate numbers dampened in January in Langley

Sales were lower than last year, and fewer people are listing homes for sale

BC Liberals to pick Abbotsford South candidate on Saturday

Lakhvinder Jhaj, Bruce Banman and Markus Delves vie for party nomination

More charges in Langley rental fraud case

Man accused of taking deposits for rental properties he didn’t own

Langley Township council ponders borrowing for budget

Councillors are considering options to bring down property tax increases

Langley trans activist’s human rights complaints deferred until $6K paid to beauty salons

Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her

VIDEO: Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Markstrom has 38 stops in losing effort for Vancouver

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Comedy cancelled in Surrey for use of ‘blackface’ caught in misunderstanding

Touring production ‘Im Hussein: Double Trouble’ rescheduled for March date at Bell theatre

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack

Hockey Canada-planned tournament has showcased 1,800 NHL draft picks since 1986

Most Read