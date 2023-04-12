Sonya from Aldergrove Financial and Patsy Homan of the Aldergrove Community Garden committee proudly showed off their lettuce harvested for the Aldergrove Food Bank in 2021. (Special to The Star)

Rebuilt Aldergrove community garden plots coming this growing season

Broken and disintegrated garden plots will be replaced from April 21 to 23

Home-grow some vegetables at newly renovated garden plots in Aldergrove.

From Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, the Aldergrove Community Garden Committee is replacing their broken and disintegrated garden plot boards. The boxes are well over 10 years old. Time has caused the wood to rot and crumble, so many of the plots are falling apart.

Patsy Homan, a garden committee member in charge of membership, said volunteers are still needed to complete the project.

“If you have tools such as drills or saws or wish to help out in other ways, please send an email to our garden. There are lots of tasks to do.”

The committee has 46 garden plots sized 8×8, 4×8, and tall 4×8. A one-time deposit of $25 is required before renting a plot for $35. The garden is located behind the library on 29th Avenue and beside the bike park.

“Our plan is to continue to support the food bank in our greater community. The produce is freshly picked and given out to clients that afternoon. Some gardeners donate their produce, as well as to family, friends, and neighbours.”

The committee is also planning more activities and workshops for all ages to enjoy and learn about gardening, Homan added.

The community garden has a list of bylaws to follow, a copy of which is provided to gardeners.

After the rebuild, the plots are expected to last another 10 to 15 years.

“Our gardeners are anxious to get going, just waiting for more sun with warmer weather and no wind.”

To register for a garden plot, volunteer, or ask questions, people can email aldergrovecommunitygardens@gmail.com.

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

