Rec centres, churches see impacts from new COVID restrictions in Langley

LOSC members worked out at the Aldergrove outdoor pool on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)

The new “circuit breaker” announced Monday afternoon has cancelled a number of indoor activities that had been allowed, under some restrictions, since late last year.

Among other restrictions, the government announced a “pause” on indoor adult group fitness activities of any kind. Gyms and fitness centres are to be restricted to individual or one-on-one activities.

Adult fitness classes at Timms Community Centre have been cancelled as of midnight on March 29, until April 19, according to a City of Langley spokesperson.

However, as one-on-one training and individual exercise is still allowed, the weight room, pickleball, and badminton programs, as well as youth and children’s programs, are expected to continue unaffected.

In Langley Township, the new restrictions are not expected to shut down any of the current recreation services, including the open pools.

“Based on the information available to us at this time, we do not anticipate any impact on the present status of our services and facilities,” said a statement from the Township. “We continue to closely monitor public health orders and guidance and are prepared to make changes as needed.”

Many local gyms remain open for solo exercise, while group activities may have been cancelled – if they were ever resumed. A representative of Gold’s Gym noted that the gym hadn’t actually restarted group activities, so there was nothing to cancel.

Churches had been told they would be able to host some indoor events for the Easter weekend, but those events have now been cancelled.

The Church in the Valley said on its website that it is continuing services at home virtually, while Christian Life Assembly is hosting a drive-in service for the weekend.

