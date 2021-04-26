A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

B.C. is asking individuals who received their first vaccine dose prior to the province-wide registration system being set up to register for their second dose starting on May 1.

The registration system, now open to all British Columbians, opened on April 6, long after many long-term care residents, medical staff and some seniors already received their first doses. Individuals who have already registered for their first dose will receive a notification when it’s time to get their second.

To register, visit: https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver, 18, in critical condition after crash on Highway 11 in Abbotsford
Next story
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

Just Posted

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek, seen here at the 2020 mayor’s gala that has been the subject of two reviews (Langley Advance Times)
One officer worked 4 hours overtime to cover tickets to Langley City mayor’s gala: report

As well, two City staffers worked less than two hours

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley resident questions MP pay raises during pandemic

Annual pay raises are automatic but they send wrong signal to Canadians hurting from COVID

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen during a March 11, 2021 federal finance committee videoconference. (House of Commons video feed)
Cloverdale-Langley City MP draws criticism over conversion therapy debate comments

MP Tamara Jansen has apologized to a fellow MP for what she said was a misunderstanding

Justin Sourdif had a good game against Kelowna Saturday, but it was in a losing cause, as it turned out. (Paige Bednorz/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Kelowna ends Vancouver Giants winning streak

Langley-based team tries again Sunday night

When they heard about the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, April 25, the Crocker family wasted no time getting there. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Long line-up for shots at first drop-in vaccination clinic in Langley

Only residents of the “high-transmission” neighbourhood of South Langley Township were eligible

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

(Black Press files)
Shooting reported in Pitt Meadows, road closures in effect

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating

Investigators are on the scene of a serious one-car collision at Highway 11 and McCallum Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (April 26). (PHOTO: Shane MacKichan)
Driver, 18, in critical condition after crash on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Police say woman crashed into cement barrier after they tried to pull her over

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

Most Read