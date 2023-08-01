Central Okanagan had its busiest month ever in June. (COSAR/Submitted)

Central Okanagan had its busiest month ever in June. (COSAR/Submitted)

Record breaking number of search and rescues in Central Okanagan

In 69 years of searching, July 2023 was COSAR’s busiest month ever

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team reunited a record breaking 18 families over the month of July.

In 69 years of searching, COSAR, the oldest search and rescue organization of its kind in B.C., has never had a month like July. The volunteers were called out to assist the public 18 separate times, beating the previous record by six missions.

The tasks included five wilderness searches, three urban searches for people with dementia, three mutual aid calls to assist other search and rescue groups in the province, six medical rescues and helping local authorities issue evacuation orders during the Knox Mountain fire.

While most tasks were in its jurisdiction of Oyama to Rock Creek to Merritt and Big White, COSAR also assisted in searches in Vernon.

The hours spent on rescues are only possible after the thousands of hours that the volunteers spend sharpening their skills in training.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich wants to remind outdoor enthusiasts to make sure to have proper training, carry the 10 essentials and file a trip plan.

“A few minutes on AdventureSmart.ca can mean the difference between life and death.”

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaOkanaganSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley nurse de-registered for relationship with client
Next story
Township to spend $33 million to widen stretch of 208th Street

Just Posted

The $33 million project will widen two kilometres of 208th Street, from 64th Avenue to 72nd Avenue, including upgrading intersections. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Township to spend $33 million to widen stretch of 208th Street

A vibrant aerial display has been hung in Langley City’s McBurney Plaza for the summer. (City of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Local news from locals

(Left to right) Bob Benson, Janet Madden, Brandon Giroux, Smitty Miller, and Kate Ludlam are some of the Langley Senior Resources Society staff who are getting the centre ready for Silver Pride on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Silver Pride a chance for public to learn about LGBTQ2S+ history in Langley

Duane Notice scored for Vancouver Bandits on the way to a 82-79 victory over the Shooting Stars in the club’s regular season finale on Sunday night, July 30. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Bandits end season on a winning note