Stu Burgess, operations manager for Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks, says anyone planning to visit either park this weekend should expect lineups. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

Rolley Lake Provincial Park busy as well, lineups expected this weekend

Visitors to Golden Ears Provincial Park have reached an all-time high for the month of June.

In the last month, alone, “way more than” 50,000 vehicles will have entered the park, said operations manager Stu Burgess, who just finished tallying the numbers.

The last record for June was set in 2015 when about 42,000 entered the park.

“And my records tell me the weather was exceptional in June 2015. The weather this June, when you look at it on weekends, it’s been fairly awful,” said Burgess.

People, he said, are just coming out in record numbers.

READ MORE: Golden Ears park in Maple Ridge expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Last Sunday, added Burgess, was the busiest day ever experienced at Golden Ears park.

The gate to the park was closed from about noon to just after 4 p.m. and staff counted 3,750 vehicles that went through the park over the course of the day.

Saturday was not as busy due to the weather with only 2,343 vehicles.

Rolley Lake was busy as well with 525 vehicles in the park on Saturday and 611 on Sunday.

Numbers also include campers, visitors to the campgrounds, employees arriving for work and contractors.

“Everybody gets counted,” said Burgess.

READ MORE: Record numbers expected at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge this summer

Burgess is still expecting both Golden Ears and Rolley Lake parks to be fairly busy for Canada Day on Wednesday, but, he said, if it’s raining visitors won’t be staying.

However, nice weather is being predicted again this weekend and, Burgess says, park users should expect lineups.

“I can’t tell you how long the wait is on average, but I can tell you that we expect lineups in excess of 4 kilometres long,” he said of Golden Ears park, adding that anyone arriving to claim their 1 p.m. campsite reservation, or to use the park in general, should arrive early.

“If you are coming up to Golden Ears Park late morning, early afternoon, in the summer on a nice sunny day you are probably going to be too late and get turned away,” Burgess noted.

Campsites are completely booked, he added.

Last week Burgess counted 60 available single nights through until mid-August. But, he expects those to be filled quickly.

Burgess and his team are planning for campsites to be filled into September if schools don’t return full-time.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golden Ears Provincial ParkMaple Ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31
Next story
Canadian woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Just Posted

BREAKING: Langley RCMP, canine units, and ERT descend on home in Aldergrove

Neighbours report first Langley RCMP cruiser arrived just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday

WHL hockey could hit the ice by Oct. 2

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

VIDEO: See Nana’s Naughty Knickers online this weekend

Langley’s Theatre in the Country performs productions live through Zoom

Reopen pools to swimmers, Langley Township urged

Council asked by Langley Olympians club to follow the lead of Langley City and other communities

VIDEO: Langley cheer clubs resume in-studio practices, at a distance

Tape marks used to maintain social distancing

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

Rolley Lake Provincial Park busy as well, lineups expected this weekend

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Most Read