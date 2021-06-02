Relative charged with second degree murder after fatal Murrayville stabbing

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the area of 50th Avenue and 221A Street

Sgt. Frank Jang provided some details about the fatal May 30 stabbing. (Langley Advance Times files)

One man has died and another has been charged with second degree murder after a stabbing in Murrayville on Sunday night.

First responders were called to the area of 50 Avenue and 221A Street around 11 p.m. on May 30 for a report of a stabbing.

Both men were members of the same family and in their 20s, said Sgt. Frank Jang, media relations officer with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“It was an isolated event and not gang-related,” he confirmed.

IHIT did not reveal further details about the altercation.

