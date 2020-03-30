Remains identified as man who vanished from Langley Memorial Hospital

The remains of a man who went missing more than a year ago in Langley have been located on a building site.

Searl James Smith, 42 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on Feb. 17, 2019, leaving Langley Memorial Hospital.

On March 20, police were called to the 5200 block of 219A Street, not far from the hospital, where workers clearing a field for development located human remains, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Dental records were used to confirm that the remains belonged to Smith. His family has been notified of his death.

Largy said investigators do not believe his death is suspicious.

Before disappearing, Smith had been a resident of Creston, and before that on Vancouver Island. After he had been missing for a year, police renewed their pleas for any information about his whereabouts, to no avail.

LangleyLangley RCMPmissing person