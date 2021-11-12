A woman lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Hope on Remembrance Day. (Bill Dobbs photo)

A woman lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Hope on Remembrance Day. (Bill Dobbs photo)

Remembrance Day gatherings disrupted in British Columbia

Incidents in Kelowna and Kamloops mar Nov. 11 gatherings

A lawyer says he and his two young daughters left what he thought was a Remembrance Day ceremony In Kamloops after it turned out to be a protest against British Columbia’s vaccine mandate.

Jay Michi says he arrived at Riverside Park thinking he was attending the city’s official Remembrance Day ceremony.

But he realized he might have gone to the wrong event when a young man started reading a statement against the government’s vaccine policy before another man grabbed the microphone and used obscenities to complain about COVID-19 vaccines.

The event in Kamloops wasn’t the only such incident in B.C. on Remembrance Day.

Kelowna didn’t hold an official service, but the RCMP say they are investigating a disruption at the city’s cenotaph by up to 100 people on Remembrance Day.

Insp. Adam MacIntosh says when people choose to interrupt those observing Remembrance Day it “is a step too far.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Wall of Honour vandalized with COVID-19 graffiti on Remembrance Day in Cranbrook

Remembrance Dayvaccines

Previous story
B.C. partners with Lions football team to tackle racism in schools
Next story
Third week of decline for Langley’s COVID-19 numbers

Just Posted

Langley’s COVID-19 infection rate fell for the third week in a row after peaking in mid-October, according to BCCDC data. (BCCDC)
Third week of decline for Langley’s COVID-19 numbers

Louis Riel Day at Fort Langley, November 2019. (Waceya Métis Society/Facebook)
Langley Métis community invites public to celebrate Louis Riel Day at the Fort

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley letter writer says pedestrians need to be more attentive

The Langley Advance Times publishes a calendar of local holiday events throughout the festive season. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Christmas Fun: fairs and fundraisers start up in mid-November 2021