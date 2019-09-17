Rent as low as $375 per month at new Maple Ridge affordable housing complex

Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden, left, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, and Pitt Meadows mayor Bill Dingwall, talk after a press conference on a new affordable rental housing development, at front, in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The affordable housing project underway in downtown Maple Ridge will offer a range of suites, at a range of rental rates.

Thirty-six studios will be available from $375 to $850 per month, along with 40 one-bedroom suites ranging from $375 to $1,050, as well as 13 two-bedroom suites from $1,200 to $1,400 and five three-bedroom suites from $1,400 to $1,600.

Construction is already underway on the building located at 22768-119 Ave. that is a partnership between the province and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services.

“Welcoming people into their new homes is what we are all working towards,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The project will include office space for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services. The organization is leading the development and will operate the complex once it is complete. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services offers a wide variety of programs and services that help more than 13,000 people each year through 30 different programs and services.

“This project is a huge double win for our community,” said Mike Morden, mayor of Maple Ridge.

“After close to 50 years of work in our community, our Community Services family will have a permanent home,” he said adding that it will help people struggling with the high cost of housing in the region.

The province is providing $13 million in funding, as well as construction financing for the project. Once complete, the province will also provide operational funding to further increase the affordability of 20 of the units.

Ten of the homes will be offered at the provincial shelter rate of $375 per month and 10 will be rent-geared-to-income. This means that people with household incomes under $51,500 will pay no more than 30 per cent of their monthly income towards rent.

The City of Maple Ridge is supporting the project through a suite of fee reductions and deferrals consistent with the former town centre incentive program.

Site preparation for the development has started with project completion estimated for early 2021.

People are being invited to help name the new housing project by emailing suggestions with “Name the Building Opportunity” in the subject line to affordablerentalhousing@comservice.bc.ca.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31, 2019.

