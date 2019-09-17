Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden, left, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, and Pitt Meadows mayor Bill Dingwall, talk after a press conference on a new affordable rental housing development, at front, in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Rent as low as $375 per month at new Maple Ridge affordable housing complex

Complex scheduled to be completed in 2021

The affordable housing project underway in downtown Maple Ridge will offer a range of suites, at a range of rental rates.

Thirty-six studios will be available from $375 to $850 per month, along with 40 one-bedroom suites ranging from $375 to $1,050, as well as 13 two-bedroom suites from $1,200 to $1,400 and five three-bedroom suites from $1,400 to $1,600.

Construction is already underway on the building located at 22768-119 Ave. that is a partnership between the province and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services.

“Welcoming people into their new homes is what we are all working towards,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

RELATED: $11 million announced for affordable housing in Maple Ridge’s downtown

The project will include office space for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services. The organization is leading the development and will operate the complex once it is complete. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services offers a wide variety of programs and services that help more than 13,000 people each year through 30 different programs and services.

“This project is a huge double win for our community,” said Mike Morden, mayor of Maple Ridge.

“After close to 50 years of work in our community, our Community Services family will have a permanent home,” he said adding that it will help people struggling with the high cost of housing in the region.

The province is providing $13 million in funding, as well as construction financing for the project. Once complete, the province will also provide operational funding to further increase the affordability of 20 of the units.

Ten of the homes will be offered at the provincial shelter rate of $375 per month and 10 will be rent-geared-to-income. This means that people with household incomes under $51,500 will pay no more than 30 per cent of their monthly income towards rent.

RELATED: Affordable homes underway in Maple Ridge

The City of Maple Ridge is supporting the project through a suite of fee reductions and deferrals consistent with the former town centre incentive program.

Site preparation for the development has started with project completion estimated for early 2021.

People are being invited to help name the new housing project by emailing suggestions with “Name the Building Opportunity” in the subject line to affordablerentalhousing@comservice.bc.ca.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31, 2019.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden, left, and Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare talk after a press conference on a new affordable rental housing development, at front, in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

New affordable rental housing development. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Intelligence official’s arrest ‘unsettling,’ says top Mountie amid damage assessment
Next story
Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police looking at other collisions linked to impaired driver who allegedly struck Langley 12-year-old

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Burnouts stressing out Langley’s Cruise-In board

A board member said the charity car show can’t allow burnouts for safety reasons

‘Longevity doesn’t just happen all the time’

Langley Community Music School celebrates half-a-century with Rose Gellert Hall Series Gala

Langley land owned by man dead since 1922 needed for pipeline

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Rent as low as $375 per month at new Maple Ridge affordable housing complex

Complex scheduled to be completed in 2021

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

20 day search for missing Labradoodle in Princeton, B.C. ends with tears of joy

The search brought out bloodhounds, and groups hoping to find Mordy

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

Most Read