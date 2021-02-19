Maureen Brown and her roommates asked for help finding a new place after the Township bought the home they’ve rented for the last few years. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Renters facing eviction from Township-owned house ask for aid

The locals were helped by a tenants right group

Five people who have been evicted from a home owned by Langley Township and slated for demolition are protesting their removal.

Maureen Brown, one of the current residents at the property on 82nd Avenue near 200th Street, said she and her roommates have been there for three years, splitting the rent at $500 each so they can afford it.

But in 2020, the Township purchased the property, which is near the Langley Events Centre. The Township has been buying some properties in the area over the last few years, and the house is apparently to be demolished.

“It’s disheartening,” said Brown. “I wanted another summer out of it.”

The residents were given an eviction notice and were told to leave by the end of January, but in early February they were still there.

The residents have asked the Township for assistance, and they have gained some support from a tenants rights group. Brown said she’s advocated for other people who have been evicted in the past as well.

As of this month, they were told they could not get an extension.

Brown said Township bylaw officials and RCMP arrived at the start of the month and cut a lock off off the gate.

Brown said it’s simply hard to find anywhere to live on a limited income.

“I find this situation more and more often,” she said. “You move in, and it’s up for demolition.”

The residents say they weren’t served their eviction properly and have asked for a judicial review.

The Township, asked for comment, issued a statement that said it had made “repeated failed attempts” to contact the tenants and confirmed there had been a Feb. 2 visit by Township bylaws staff and RCMP to the site.

“This follows several past visits by Bylaws and RCMP to this property,” the Township statement said.

“The Township has offered some assistance through both an advocate and directly to the tenants which has not been accepted at this time. The Township is currently in the process of determining the next appropriate step with the residential tenancy branch,” the statement said.

Most Read