Rents range from $1,000 for a studio apartment up to almost $2,000 for a family townhouse at Emmaus Place, built as affordable housing. (Langley Advance Times files)

Rents out of reach at Langley affordable housing project, say would-be tenants

Rents for a studio apartment start at $1,000 a month

People trying to rent apartments at a Langley affordable housing complex say the rents are out of reach of people who actually have low incomes.

“When I got the email from them, I was shocked to see the prices,” said Aaron Fast, who was looking for a unit in the neighbourhood for himself and his son.

Fast is on a fixed income because of medical reasons – he has $950 a month.

That’s less than the rent for the smallest locations at Emmaus Place, a new housing complex created as a partnership between the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church and Catalyst Community Development Society, with BC Housing also involved. Fast had hoped to live there because his son goes to school a short distance away.

Fast said that when he spoke to someone at Catalyst about the rents, he was told that the province sets the definition of “low income.”

The application to rent at Emmaus Place lists monthly rent starting at $1,000 for a small studio apartment, $1,387.50 for one bedroom, $1,687.50 for two bedrooms, going up to $1,950 for a three bedroom unit.

Minimum income required for the smallest studio apartment is $2,500 a month. For the three-bedroom units, minimum household income is $4,800 a month.

Actual rents are between $200 to $300 higher than the projected rents announced last year.

The original press release, which is still on the BC Housing website, suggested much lower rents.

Rents were to start somewhere between $650 to $900 for studio apartments, $850 to $1,200 for one-bedrooms, $1,450 for two bedrooms, and $1,700 for the three bedroom family units.

One person making B.C.’s minimum wage of $14.60 an hour, working eight hours a day, five days a week, would make about $2,336 per month, below the cutoff for a studio apartment in Emmaus Place.

“This is not low income,” Fast said.

Another would-be tenant, a senior, had hoped that the senior-oriented housing would be a perfect place for her.

“Emmaus Place seemed to offer exactly what I was looking for – a small, affordable space,” said the senior, who asked that her name not be used. “The rent range for studio suites, as originally reported, fit within my limited budget.”

She said that at least she can live with her daughter while she looks for somewhere, but with rent out of reach, she suspects a number of seniors will be looking for roommates.

Catalyst says that the rents reflect increasing costs of operating housing, including insurance.

“That’s been a huge increase for us,” said Luke Harrison, president of Catalyst.

He said the rents could be reduced before the building opens its doors if Catalyst can get property tax abatements or other forms of help from governments.

“Without help, these are reflective of market costs,” said Harrison.

As for Fast, he’s still looking for somewhere he can afford.

“We’re couch surfing right now,” he said.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to BC Housing for comment.

affordable housingLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases reported at Belmont Elementary and DW Poppy schools in Langley

Just Posted

Rents range from $1,000 for a studio apartment up to almost $2,000 for a family townhouse at Emmaus Place, built as affordable housing. (Langley Advance Times files)
Rents out of reach at Langley affordable housing project, say would-be tenants

Rents for a studio apartment start at $1,000 a month

Belmont school in Langley reported one person tested positive for COVID-19 (Undated Google Maps image)
COVID-19 cases reported at Belmont Elementary and DW Poppy schools in Langley

Fraser Health says in both cases the affected individuals are self-isolating at home

Tamara Jansen in the House of Commons. (CPAC)
Jansen says Liberals dropped the ball on vaccines

The MP launched the attack during question period

Kim Snow was chosen as the H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year winner by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Langley Advance Times file)
Local angel chosen for top Langley Chamber of Commerce community award

The H.D. Stafford Good Citizen of the Year Award was presented this week

Chief Robert Gladstone of Shxwha:y Village at a federal flood funding announcement April 24, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Consortium of Indigenous chiefs seeking a way to participate in cannabis economy

All Nations Chiefs from the Shxwha:y, Cheam, Soowahlie and Sq’ewlets holding online forum Dec. 2

Mary Cox and Jack Plant dance in their pyjamas and slippers at the morning pyjama dance during the Rhythm Reelers’ 25 Annual Rally in the Valley Square Dance Festival in Chilliwack on June 4, 2011. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 is Square Dancing Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Square Dancing Day, Disability Day and International Ninja Day are all coming up this week

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Peter Wilson, left, and Micah Rankin, right, formed the Special Prosecutor team that was tasked with reviewing and litigating charges stemming from the Bountiful investigation. Trevor Crawley photo.
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Constitutional questions had to be settled before a polygamy prosecution could move forward

Despite rumours, Surrey RCMP say they are not issuing tickets to people if they are driving in a vehicle with others from a different household. (File photo)
COVID-19 tickets: No, RCMP aren’t checking vehicle occupancies, restaurant tables

Enforcement about education, not punishment says Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Most Read