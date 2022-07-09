Repairs to damaged 232nd Street and Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley to cost $1 million: province

Will not be complete until spring of 2023

Repairs to the 232nd Street overpass will cost $1 million and won’t be completed until the spring of 2032, the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

In response to a Langley Advance Times query, the ministry released a statement that said the “east exterior bridge girder” of the Highway 1 crossing was damaged when a dump truck towing a trailer with an excavator slammed into the overpass on June 23.

Following the collision, the ministry’s contractor conducted “immediate, short-term bridge maintenance to allow traffic to safely travel beneath the overpass,” the statement said.

“The ministry has assessed repair options and permanent repair work is anticipated to begin in August and be completed in spring 2023,” it went on to say.

“The cost for repairs is approximately $1 million.”

Currently, single lane, alternating traffic is in place on the overpass for driver safety, the ministry said.

Traffic control flaggers and mobile traffic signals have been in place since a dump truck and trailer, heading westbound on the exit lane, failed to clear the overpass, knocking concrete from the north east side of the structure and scattering debris on the road below.

There were no reports of injuries.

Plans to widen Highway One from 216th to 264th Streets include replacing the existing 232nd Street interchange to provide more clearance.

The 10 kilometre stretch of road is to be widened to three full lanes each way to accommodate HOV lanes.

It would raise the height of the 232nd Street overpass from 4.6 metres to 5.2 metres and add traffic signals to the on and off ramps.

A provincial public engagement report on the project said the current 232 Street structure “has a low clearance which poses and safety hazard and restricts the efficient movement of goods on this corridor.”

The project includes a new Glover Road overpass, replacing an aging structure that has been hit multiple times by over-height trucks in the past decade. The new overpass is to include 2.5 metre cycling lanes on either side and a separate two metre wide sidewalk.

