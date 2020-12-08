Police evidence photos from Dec. 2, raid on Langley location show machinery used for separating cannabis leaves and buds from stems and dried cannabis in clear plastic self-sealing packing bags (RCMP)

Repeat raid on Langley property results in big cannabis bust

Second police visit in less than two years nabs thousands of illicit plants

A repeat raid by police on a Langley property has resulted in new charges of operating an illicit cannabis grow operation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, RCMP federal serious and organized crime major projects teams, with the assistance of Langley RCMP, executed search warrants on a home and farm property in South Langley that had five medical licenses to produce cannabis.

It marked the second time police have been to the property in less than two years.

The latest search led to the seizure of what police described as a “significant amount of illicit cannabis” including approximately 3,230 plants beyond the licensed amount, and approximately 136 kgs. (300 lbs.) of packaged cannabis prepared for distribution.

“Organized crime continues to try and shelter their illicit cannabis production through the exploitation of medical marijuana licenses,” said Supt. Richard Bergevin, officer in charge of the major projects team in B.C.

“We will continue to make every effort to combat the illicit production of drugs, even when veiled under the guise of a medical license,” Bergevin added.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

READ ALSO: Four Langley and Surrey men charged in 2019 pot export case

The Langley property had been previously raided in 2019, resulting in charges for four men from Langley and Surrey.

Project E-Prominent started in the summer of 2018 to investigate the export of cannabis to Europe.

Searches and seizures took place in June and August of 2019 in Langley and Surrey, and included the rural property, a North Langley warehouse, a home in Langley’s Glen Valley area, and a Surrey home.

The primary target appears to have been a farm and home in the 500 block of 224th Street.

Mark Manastyrski, Jason Van Den Born, William Price and Keith Wallis face multiple charges.

They were scheduled to make their next court appearance in Surrey provincial court on Wednesday, Dec. 16.


