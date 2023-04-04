The Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team is among police on scene at W. J. Mouat Secondary in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon (April 4) following a report - believed to be false – of an active shooter. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Report appears to be false of active shooter at Abbotsford high school, say police

Call came in from W.J. Mouat Secondary; all on-duty officers race to scene

Reports of an active shooter at an Abbotsford school on Tuesday afternoon (April 4) appear to be false, according to police.

Police were called to W.J. Mouat Secondary just off Trethewey Street at about 12:15 p.m., resulting in every on-duty officer speeding to the scene, said Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

Walker said no shooter has been located nor have any shots been reported by people on scene at the school.

Both W.J. Mouat and the nearby Howe middle school are on lockdown, as police comb the school room for room for any sign of an individual with a gun.

Walker said other agencies are assisting, including the Mission RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO SEE: IHIT investigating homicide at Chilliwack cemetery, the 3rd shooting in 8 days


Abby SchoolsBreaking NewsCrimePolice

 

