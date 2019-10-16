Report of gun causes police scramble in Langley

Police are still investigating a possible robbery

“Buyer beware” took on new meaning Tuesday after an alleged robbery and the possibility of a gun drew numerous Langley RCMP officers to a Langley City street.

“We received a call about an online transaction that went bad,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

Police were called, on a non-emergency line, at 8:30 a.m. after a would-be buyer said he turned up to purchase a video game system at a home on 46th Avenue west of 200th Street.

The buyer told police he had handed over the cash, but not received the game console. He also claimed there was a possible gun in the residence, said Van Herk.

“We obviously had to take more than the usual one or two officers to respond,” because of the report of the firearm, said Van Herk.

Several people who were inside the home have been detained and released, and no one has yet been charged. A firearm has not yet been found.

The entire incident is under investigation to determine what happened and if a weapon was involved, said Van Herk.

He advised people buying anything from Craigslist or another online marketplace to be safe and do some research when exchanging money for goods.

“Make the transaction in public,” Van Herk suggested – including meeting in front of the RCMP headquarters, or at another well-lit public place with people around.

Previous story
B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching
Next story
A survey of child care needs in Langley City and Township has launched

Just Posted

Report of gun causes police scramble in Langley

Police are still investigating a possible robbery

TransLink Mayors’ voters guide singles out Conservatives on transit funding

The guide outlines the pledges major parties have made on transit funding

Extradition latest chapter in long legal saga for Langley developer

Local would-be condo buyers hope an RCMP investigation continues

D.W. Poppy students rally against middle school

Inspired by one student, large crowds wore red during school district’s third consultation

Traffic is up substantially on Golden Ears Bridge. Here’s why.

Hint: rhymes with polls.

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps customers away

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

Sentencing date set for Vancouver Island father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

Most Read