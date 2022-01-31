Abbotsford Police officers responded Sunday (Jan. 30) to reports of people with guns in parking lot on Cardinal Avenue just east of Mt. Lehman Road. The incident turned out to be the filming of a movie. (Facebook photo)

Abbotsford Police officers responded Sunday (Jan. 30) to reports of people with guns in parking lot on Cardinal Avenue just east of Mt. Lehman Road. The incident turned out to be the filming of a movie. (Facebook photo)

Report of people with guns in Abbotsford turns out to be filming of movie

Police seize three fake guns from scene; filmmakers had not notified authorities ahead of time

A 911 call about people with guns in an Abbotsford parking on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 30) drew a large police presence, but turned out to be the filming of a movie.

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said the call came in just after 2 p.m. from a citizen who said they had seen people with guns in a parking lot in the 30500 block of Cardinal Avenue in west Abbotsford.

Walker said that side of town has been “known for gang violence and weapons-related files” over the years and is also adjacent to a shopping complex.

“Given the information from the caller, the AbbyPD took this call very seriously and responded with multiple officers,” he said.

Walker said police conducted a “high-risk arrest,” and several people were detained.

He said two replica rifles and a replica handgun were located, and police determined that the group was filming a movie.

“No prior notification was made to the police department or the city about this occurring,” Walker said.

He said everyone on site was cooperative. They were advised that if they are filming in a public place and using firearms in the future, local officials need to be notified through the appropriate channels.

Walker said all people involved were released without charges, and the police file is now closed.

Abbotsford Police officers seized two replica rifles and a replica handgun from the scene of a movie being filmed on Cardinal Avenue on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 30). The filmmakers did not notify authorities ahead of time. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

