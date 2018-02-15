Ride-hailing is still not available in B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

An all-party committee in the British Columbia legislature is unanimous in supporting a province-wide plan for ride-hailing services in the province.

The committee’s report makes 32 recommendations to help pave the way toward introducing and regulating ride-hailing in B.C.

NDP committee chairwoman Bowinn Ma says the recommendations balance the importance of developing regulations that encompass fairness, consumer protection and worker rights in a constantly changing economy.

VIDEO: Man frustrated that Vancouver taxi driver won’t take him home to New Westminster

Deputy chairwoman Stephanie Cadieux of the Opposition Liberals and Andrew Weaver, leader of the Green party, say the recommendations provide the foundation to bring in ride-hailing by this year.

The report comes ahead of a government review due later this year from transportation industry expert Dan Hara, who was asked to provide recommendations for the creation of a made-in-B.C. ride-hailing service.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has said the government plans to introduce ride-hailing legislation in this fall.

The committee held public hearings and invited 67 expert witnesses, including representatives from ride-hailing companies, Uber and Lyft.

The Canadian Press

