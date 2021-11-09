(Google maps)

Gas leak closes Glover Road near Maxwell Crescent in Langley

Crews called to scene Tuesday afternoon

Glover Road in Langley was closed Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, near Maxwell Crescent as a result of a gas leak, area residents said.

Greggy Curtis told the Langley Advance Times it appeared a Fortis gas line was struck by an excavator at the intersection.

“Lots of gas leaking and the entire street is blocked off,” Curtis reported.

He took a video from his balcony that shows fire crews on the scene.

Garry VanDerveen, pastor at the nearby Christ Covenant Church reported seeing gas venting into the air.

Township of Langley posted a traffic alert to advise that Glover Road was closed between Crush/216th and Maxwell “for an undetermined period of time due to a gas leak.”

Emergency crews are onsite and Fortis crews were en route.

Drivers were advised to take alternative routes to and from Fort Langley or Hwy 1.

