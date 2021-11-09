Gas leak closes Glover Road near Maxwell Crescent in Langley

Glover Road in Langley was closed Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, near Maxwell Crescent as a result of a gas leak, area residents said.

Greggy Curtis told the Langley Advance Times it appeared a Fortis gas line was struck by an excavator at the intersection.

“Lots of gas leaking and the entire street is blocked off,” Curtis reported.

He took a video from his balcony that shows fire crews on the scene.

Garry VanDerveen, pastor at the nearby Christ Covenant Church reported seeing gas venting into the air.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Glover Road in Langley closed between Crush/216th and Maxwell for an undetermined period of time due to a gas leak. Emergency crews are onsite. Fortis crews are in route. Take alternative routes to/from Fort Langley or Hwy 1. #1130TRAFFIC @AM730Traffic — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) November 9, 2021

Township of Langley posted a traffic alert to advise that Glover Road was closed between Crush/216th and Maxwell “for an undetermined period of time due to a gas leak.”

Emergency crews are onsite and Fortis crews were en route.

Drivers were advised to take alternative routes to and from Fort Langley or Hwy 1.

