Heavy police presence at a residence in the Albion area after home invasion Thursday. (Contributed)

Reported home invasion led to 7 arrests in Maple Ridge

Port Coquitlam home invasion suspects tracked to Albion neighbourhood

An alleged home invasion in Port Coquitlam resulted in seven arrests made at a house in the Albion neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP received a 911 call to a home in the 4000 block of Liverpool Street, Port Coquitlam, for a report of a home invasion. There were two people inside the home at the time, and one of the victims was treated for a minor injury.

Meanwhile, police investigators tracked multiple suspects to a home in the 10300 block of Slatford Place, Maple Ridge and arrested seven people. They remained in custody as of Friday morning.

“We do have a number of suspects who are known to police,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLauglin.

A neighbour reported there were about 16 police vehicles on the site, as officers swarmed the property, driving on the lawn to approach the house, with guns drawn, and deploying a spike belt in the lengthy driveway. An RCMP helicopter and dog team were also on site.

McLaughlin explained the heavy police presence was in part because two detachments were involved, with Ridge Meadows RCMP initially responding, then being relieved by investigators from Coquitlam RCMP.

He could not say what motivated the alleged home invasion.

“At this point, we are still looking at how the victims and suspects knew each other.”

The property in Maple ridge has been secured for further investigation, he said, adding police will be investigating there for most of the day on Friday.

At this time, no formal charges have been laid, so no names are being released. The Coquitlam RCMP is working with Maple Ridge RCMP to make sure that the public is safe and the integrity of the investigation is not compromised, said McLaughlin.

Neighbours reported that Maple Ridge RCMP had visited the property previously, for shots fired and noise complaints.

Police are asking that if you saw anything suspicious that might be relevant to this alleged home invasion, please call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Major Crime Unit (file 2018-25532).

