This is one of 25 rescue dogs from California that will be available for adoption at an event in Abbotsford this weekend. (Submitted photo)

Rescue dogs from California up for adoption in Abbotsford

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society partners with PetSmart this weekend

  • Aug. 21, 2018 10:21 a.m.
  • News

More than 25 rescue dogs from California will be available for adoption in Abbotsford this weekend.

The event is being held by Embrace a Discarded Animal Society in partnership with PetSmart Charities of Canada.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26 at PetSmart at 1305 Sumas Way.

“Shelters in California are terribly overcrowded and many dogs are dying in shelters or, worse, not getting picked up off the streets as strays,” said Leslie Fee, Embrace founder and president.

“Caring shelter managers know the best chance these dogs have is to send them to other geographical areas to save their lives, and that’s where we come in. We give dogs who have little hope a new ‘leash’ on life by giving them the opportunity to meet caring local families looking to adopt.”

READ MORE: Number of abandoned dogs rising because of California wildfires

Abbotsford residents who are interested in adopting can complete an application in advance on the society’s website (embracesociety.ca) or at the store during the event.

Selected applicants will be interviewed, and a home check will be done before being approved to adopt.

“We will work with qualified applicants to match the right people with the right dog,” Fee said.

A few volunteers are still needed to help care for the dogs at the event. Local residents interested in volunteering can fill out a volunteer application on the society’s website.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is a registered Canadian charity which has been involved in the rescue, transport, and re-homing of small breed dogs from California since 2012.

The society says that more than 200,000 dogs are euthanized in California alone each year.

Video below is from a recent Embrace adoption event in Langley:

 

Leslie Fee, founder and president of Embrace a Discarded Animal Society, holds two dogs that were recently rescued. The organization hosts an adoption event in Abbotsford this weekend. (Submitted photo)

