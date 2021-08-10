Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Maple Ridge News file)

Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Maple Ridge News file)

Rescue underway in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Helicopter called in for rescue along the West Canyon Trail

A rescue is underway in Golden Ears Park.

A helicopter has been called in by Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue for a hiker after a fall three hours into a hike along West Canyon Trail.

It is unclear how extensive the fall was or what type of injuries the hiker sustained.

RELATED: Two hikers rescued in Golden Ears Provincial Park over the weekend

ALSO: Avalanche injures three hikers in Golden Ears park

Search and Rescue were notified after Maple Ridge fire told dispatch that the rescue was not something they could accomplish.

Vancouver Trails, an online hiking resource, describes the West Canyon Trail as rocky and slippery in several spots.

• More to come as details become available

Golden Ears Provincial ParkMaple Ridge

Previous story
Government support for Katzie First Nation project to revitalise Indigenous laws

Just Posted

The Delta variant now makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region. (CDC photo)
LETTER: Langley parent wants more precautions as kids head back to class

Langley golfer Caleb Davies won the MJT Odlum Brown Classic Juvenile Boys trophy at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club on Aug. 3, 4 and 5. (file)
Davies wins Chilliwack

Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) is collecting goalie gear for young players, looking for donations of equipment sized to outfit U11 goaltenders. (LMHA graphic)
Langley Minor Hockey needs ‘gently used’ goalie gear

Langley Thunder’s Kanen Hunter (seen in action against the Port Coquitlam Saints on July 27), had three goals and five points but his team lost 11-6 to the Coquitlam Adanacs in game one of the BC Junior Tier 1 Lacrosse League Mainland Division playoffs on August 8. (Damon James/Langley Events Centre)
Adanacs down Langley Thunder