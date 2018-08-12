Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley

For a third time, a group of seized dogs – dubbed Langley 66 – came together to celebrate life.

It was a puppy reunion, where a herd of dogs took over a chunk of shoreline at Derby Regional Park to celebrate freedom.

It was the third tim the Langley 66, a group of pups seized and saved from a puppy mill in Langley back in 2016, came together again.

The celebration happened last weekend at the North Langley dog park, where the group “pawsed” for the third time since being rescued to celebrate, explained Michael Griffith.

“The Langley 66 took over the swimming hole at Derby Reach to run and swim and have a chance to catch up,” he said.

“All of these dogs were seized from deplorable conditions and since their rehabilitation the parents continue to stay in touch and get together to give these dogs the life the deserve.”

When it all happened: SPCA seizes 66 malnourished dogs in Langley

Another reunion: Dogs seized from Langley puppy mill one year ago reunite

Back in December, charges were laid against Glen Lawlor, Maria Wall Lawlor, and James Dale Shively (who has legally changed his name to James Phoenix) have each been charged with two counts under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

On Feb. 4, 2016, SPCA constables seized 66 sick and neglected dogs from a rural Langley property. There were 32 adult dogs and 34 puppies found, including Old English sheep dogs, miniature and standard poodles, Bernese mountain dogs, wheaten terriers, and Portuguese water dogs.

Previous story
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

Just Posted

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Aldergrove celebrates new ice arena

Kodiaks Junior B team hosts free night of exhibition hockey action Thursday, Aug. 23

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Police ask for help to locate missing Abbotsford man

Miter Singh, 44, wast last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

Behind the wheel of a B.C. Ferries ferry

Big Read: Black Press Media gets a rare look behind the scenes of a Coastal Inspiration sailing

WATCH: Lamborghini races a Blue Angels F-18 Hornet at Abbotsford Airshow

See our video of the fighter jet taking off from inside the Lamborghini on a nearby, parallel runway

Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley

For a third time, a group of seized dogs – dubbed Langley 66 – came together to celebrate life.

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Canada crushes Sweden to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 tournament

Russia defeated the U.S. 5-4 in the bronze-medal match

Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

Man did loops with plane he stole from Sea-Tac International Airport before crashing it

Abbotsford horse counselling group seeking to rebuild after fire

Shamrock Counselling reports all horses and humans safe after fire destroyed their barn housing horses

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

Most Read