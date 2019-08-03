Reservoir taking shape in Willougbhy

Once finished, people will be able to use the reservoir as a viewing platform

Construction is currently underway on a new reservoir that will also double as a recreation facility for people in the Willoughby slope area.

Phase one of the Jericho Reservoir project is now under construction at 73A Avenue and 204th Street.

When complete, expected in 2020, the reservoir will include a ramp leading up to its top, which will include pickleball courts and a viewing area for the nearby park.

The structure will also include a fountain-like “vertical mist water feature” at one corner, and rainwater will be used to feed gardens.

This isn’t the first time a Metro Vancouver water facility will be integrated with a recreation facility – reservoirs in Surrey and New West also have ball courts on their roofs.

Langley Township will develop Smith View Park next to the reservoir. The park’s development is to take place after the reservoir is finished.

In addition to the reservoir, the project includes a water main installation.

In about 20 years, the reservoir is expected to expand, almost doubling its size. A second phase along 72B Avenue is planned for 2040.

 

Construction underway at the reservoir site. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

