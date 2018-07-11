Residents, businesses, can now petition for time restricted parking

New policy provides framework for implementing time limited parking in the Township

Residents and businesses in the Township of Langley can now apply to have time restricted parking implemented on streets in their area.

Township council recently adopted a new policy that provides the framework for this type of parking, following a request to staff in June, 2017.

Based on past complaints, time restricted parking will likely be added in areas near the Langley Memorial Hospital, where staff and patients often park on side streets to avoid the pay lot, near the Carvolth Exchange, or in downtown Fort Langley and downtown Aldergrove.

“Concerns have been raised by local area residents and businesses with the usage of on-street parking on local and collector roads. Specific concerns include overflow parking from commercial areas to residential streets, parking on local streets by persons avoiding pay parking areas, and persons parking for extended periods in high parking demand areas, resulting in a reduction of parking supply,” a staff report states.

Residents can initiate the process through a petition that shows at least one-third of the potentially affected properties are in support. If staff deem the restricted parking works in that area, a formal ballot will take place, requiring at least two-thirds support.

In commercial areas, the process can be initiated by a business group, rather than a ballot process.

This type of parking will be considered on a block-by-block basis.

Bylaw officers will also use a new electronic Automated Licence Plate Recognition Systems to enforce the parking, instead of the traditional — and more time consuming — method of tire chalking.

“As the Township continues to grow and we provide new and enhanced amenities, I think this policy just puts a new tool in our toolbox,” said Coun. Angie Quaale.

“I think this is a great initiative,” added Coun. Petrina Arnason.



miranda@langleytimes.com

