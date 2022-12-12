Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)

Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants

Workers await announcement this week requiring a certain number of work days in person

Public servants are voicing their disapproval for an impending mandate to return to the office.

To date, government departments have been making their own decisions about remote and hybrid work, with several opting for a remote work model.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier, who oversees the administration of the public service, said in November that hybrid work is here to stay.

But the president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada says workers are awaiting an announcement this week that will require them to work a certain number of days in person.

Several public servants who have adjusted to working remotely due to COVID-19 said in interviews that it is a contentious issue, in part because the pandemic is still ongoing.

Fortier has not responded to a request for an interview.

RELATED: Post-pandemic back-to-work puts spotlight on office maintenance

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsLabour

