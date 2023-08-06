Wildfires around Revelstoke as of Aug. 6, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfires around Revelstoke as of Aug. 6, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Revelstoke wildfire forces travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway

The larger of the two wildfires is 997 hecatres

A few wildfires continue to burn around Revelstoke.

The Hiren Creek wildfire, northwest of the community, is just shy of 1,000 hectares and is burning in inaccessible terrain west of the Jordan River.

The lightning caused fire has been burning since July 21.

The fire is causing a lot of smoke in the area and a travel advisory has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway due to limited visibility.

A much smaller wildfire is burning northeast of Revelstoke.

The Elm Creek fire is only 1.1 hectares. It was sparked by lightning on July 31.

READ MORE: Hiren Creek wildfire grows more than 200 hectares in 2 days near Revelstoke

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire south of Kamloops growing with dry air, hot temps
Next story
2 properties remain evacuated for fire burning northwest of Lytton

Just Posted

Langley Rams defeated VI Raiders 54-3 in their first home game of the season at McLeod Athletic Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
A big win at home for Langley Rams

Langley Township will complete multiple new features for Yorkson Community Park at once, instead of in phases. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
$20 million of new features coming to Langley park

Al Anderson with the Langley ambulance around 1970. The service was basically “grab and go” in the old days. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Paramedic evolution: From ‘grab and go’ to high-tech lifesaving services

Caroline Frolic, the announcer for VFC home games, will be among the female sports personalities taking part in a meet-and-greet ahead of Sunday’s match against Winnipeg. (Beau Chevalier, VFC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Today’s soccer game pays tribute to trailblazing women in sports