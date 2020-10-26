RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)

Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

The RCMP have launched a full review into a daring flight from police Sunday that started in Clinton and ended in Williams Lake with a daytime arrest caught on video and shared thousands of times.

RCMP North District Chief Supt. Warren Brown said immediately upon learning of the arrest a review of the incident was launched and includes speaking with the officers involved and witnesses, reviewing the in-police-car video, police radio transmissions, as well as the civilian video.

Brown added Williams Lake RCMP’s Officer in Charge Insp. Jeff Pelley has also launched a code of conduct investigation and discussions are continuing with respect to what role an external agency may have in reviewing the use of force, and determining whether it was reasonable and necessary under the circumstances.

Brown noted, however, the video posted on social media does not provide a full picture of the arrest and no context with respect to what precipitated it.

“What is captured by the civilian video was the culmination of a high-risk, multi-jurisdictional incident, that put the lives of the public and police in several communities, in jeopardy,” Brown noted in a news release Monday afternoon (Oct. 26).

Brown said just before 9 a.m. on Sunday Oct. 25, Kamloops RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 1. The caller reported the driver was allegedly crossing on double solid lines, unable to maintain its lane and travelling at variable speeds. Brown said Kamloops RCMP was not in a position to intercept the vehicle, so information was broadcast to neighbouring jurisdictions to be on the look out for the silver pick-up. Queries on the truck showed that at a stop in Kamloops, a person driving it had been found in possession of a loaded handgun.

An officer in Clinton located the vehicle, however, the driver failed to stop and fled from police at a high rate of speed, after reportedly passing four vehicles, on the wrong side of the road of a blind corner putting both himself and the public in an extremely dangerous and life threatening situation, Brown said.

“Again, the driver failed to stop for officers in 100 Mile House when they attempted to pull him over by using their lights and sirens, and narrowly missed striking an officer, who was attempting to stop the truck in 150 Mile House.”

Just outside of 150 Mile House an officer successfully deployed a spike belt. Despite two deflated tires the driver continued to drive on bare rims until the truck was demobilized by another spike belt near White Road on Highway 97, coming into the city of Williams Lake.

Brown said the driver left the vehicle and ran down an embankment in an attempt to escape and, after a brief foot pursuit, appeared to be surrendering.

“However, he refused to comply with the officer’s commands to show his hands and a struggle ensued, with the officer attempting to pull the man’s hands from underneath him, in order to gain control and handcuff him,” he said.

“A second responding officer, who was aware the man could be armed and was not complying with the initial officer’s commands, utilized several strikes including one with his foot to rapidly gain control of the suspect and resolve the situation.”

The suspect was arrested without further incident and was found not to be in possession of a firearm.

“We are fortunate that no one, including the suspect, was physically injured in an incident that can only be described a reckless and dangerous, which put the public and police at risk,” Brown said.

Brown encourages anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with more information in regards to this incident to please contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

“Fortunately, there is video footage that was captured by a passing motorist as well as dash cam video from the lead pursuing police vehicle that captures the arrest of the driver that provides context to the eventual arrest and articulation from the police officers involved.”

READ MORE:Video catches police pursuit that ends with man kicked, punched in Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors
Next story
Crown says murder of seven-year-old in Langley was planned, deliberate

Just Posted

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Crown says murder of seven-year-old in Langley was planned, deliberate

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis began Monday in New Westminster

Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com
LETTER: Langley Township council daytime meeting prevents resident involvement

A newcomer to the community is concerned about working people not being able to local politics

Tom Hammel (Special to Langley Advance Times)
COVID gives Langley musician time and inspiration for new album

Collaboration brings ‘high-level’ artists together – but not literally

It’s been eight years since Gordon Spencer (pictured), and cousin, ‘Lil’ Bruce Mayo, were gunned down in a home in Langley, and Spencer’s widow is hoping someone who knows something will step up (file)
Eight years on and still no answers in Langley double murder

Wife of victim makes public appeal for people with information to come forward

Aldergrove’s Shaelyn Lorensen won the 2019-2020 Youth Remembrance Contest with her artwork, held through the Legion National Foundation. (Shaelyn Lorensen/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove resident wins legion’s national youth remembrance art contest

Shaelyn Lorensen’s work is now on display at the National War Museum in Ottawa

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Graphic on promo material for Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland event.
Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site weeks before Christmas

Best Buy Canada-backed ‘holiday’ event to raise money for charity

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government photo)
Unnamed school in Fraser Health region closed due to COVID-19

Closure announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry during daily briefing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness watches the results on election night. The ex-Liberal’s tumultuous campaign and the narrow margin for victory ahead of the mail-in ballot count leaves the future of the riding’s seat in limbo for at least the next week. (Facebook/Laurie Throness)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Future for Throness uncertain as Chilliwack-Kent awaits results

Chilliwack-Kent candidate hopeful, resigned waiting on final count

Most Read