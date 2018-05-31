Reward offered for arson leads

RCMP photo: This Pontiac Grand Am SE with a broken window is a suspect vehicle in the Nov. 29 arson at the Mark’s store in Aldergrove.

Langley RCMP are looking for information on a suspect car in their continuing investigation of the Nov. 29, 2017 arson at the Aldergrove Mark’s store.

Just after 7 p.m. that night, police were called to the Aldergrove Village Mall for a report of a structure fire.

Police are asking the public to study the photo of a Pontiac Grand Am SE with a broken window. This is a vehicle of interest in the investigation. If you have information that might assist police to locate the vehicle and its owners, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

The Mark’s store was heavily damaged by water and smoke in the fire, as firefighters at the Adergrove Fire Hall located across the street were on the scene almost immediately and contained the fire to the store. There was significant water damage to neighbouring stores, however.

The safe was also stolen in the burglary and arson fire at Mark’s that night.

The Mark’s store at Aldergrove Village Mall, on the corner of Fraser Hwy. and 264th Street, underwent a major renovation and only re-opened this past week.

The owners of Aldergrove Mark’s Work Wearhouse are offering a $10,000 reward for information about the arson that results in the arrest and charge of those responsible.

Adam Bekar of Marks’ said, “We are offering the reward to encourage anyone with information on the burglary and arson to come forward. The Mark’s in Aldergrove is a small business, locally owned and operated. The arson has had a significant impact on our employees, neighbouring businesses and the Aldergrove community at large. We are hopeful that someone with information will come forward to assist the RCMP in their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers. There are two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers. Talk: 1-800-222-8477 or Type: www.solvecrime.ca