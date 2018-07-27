Richmond crews battle large brush fire

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

Richmond fire crews were battling a large brush fire Friday morning that closed a stretch of Westminster Highway.

The fire started in the Richmond Nature Park off the highway between Shell Road and No. 4 Road.

I live near the Richmond Nature Reserve. It is on fire this morning. 🙁 — Stars💫boy63 (@starsboy63) July 27, 2018

According to the Vancouver Fire Department, smoke is drifting into neighbourhoods in the south.

It’s a hazy start to a hot weekend. Be advised that a fire in #RichmondBC has smoke drifting through #Vancouver’s south neighbourhoods. No risk to the public, but the smell is noticeable. @Richmond_BC pic.twitter.com/x7TDYxIacg — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) July 27, 2018

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes, as fire crews brought in large hoses and trucks.

There is currently no estimated time of re-opening the roads.

FIRE UPDATE / TRAFFIC ALERT: fire crews are attending a wild land fire in #RichmondBC approx. 1,000 ft NW from Shell Rd & Westminster Hwy. It will require a lot of water/soaking therefore Westminster Hwy is closed in the area to accommodate water hoses. https://t.co/89hTtycebx — City of Richmond (@Richmond_BC) July 27, 2018

