(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck File)

Richmond man in critical condition after being struck, trapped under car

An 18-year-old woman from Kamloops was at the wheel of a late-1990s model Volkswagen

A young Richmond man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

The 22-year-old was struck and trapped by a vehicle around 9 a.m. on Saturday at No. 3 Road and Alderbridge Way, said spokesman Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a release Monday.

The vehicle, a late-1990s model Volkswagen two-door, was allegedly being driven by an 18-year old woman from Kamloops when it collided with a street light and then struck the man, who happened to be nearby at the time.

The man was was rushed to the hospital, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Anyone with information or footage of the collision is being asked to contact Const. Z. Sharoom of the Richmond RCMP CCIT at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2019-3977.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man committed crime to get into warm jail cell: Langley police
Next story
Man accused of assaulting women pleads guilty after charge downgraded

Just Posted

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

Man committed crime to get into warm jail cell: Langley police

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

Langley director tackles technicalities in upcoming farce

Jacq Ainsworth is directing Country in the Theatre’s Noises Off which opens Thursday, Feb. 14.

Three charged after high-speed pursuit of thieves turns tragic in Langley

A young boy is still recovering from serious injuries sustained in late 2017.

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Man accused of assaulting women pleads guilty after charge downgraded

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

‘Female Oskar Schindler’s’ story to be told in Surrey

Author reading at Jewish Community Centre will shine light on work of Irena Sendler

B.C. transit cop thanks God his injuries weren’t worse after being shot on job

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Most Read