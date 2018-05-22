Richmond RCMP appeal for info after man allegedly gropes young girl

Police suspect this man groped a girl on a Richmond bus on May 15. (Richmond RCMP)

Mounties are asking additional victims to come forwards after a man allegedly groped a young girl on a Richmond bus.

According to Richmond RCMP, a young girl was riding a bus in the 5000 block of Granville Avenue when she was allegedly groped by an overweight Caucasian man wearing a white shirt and tie, blue hat, and dark pants around 5:40 p.m. on May 15.

Two bystanders followed the man after he left the bus while the bus driver helped the girl until police arrived.

Mounties arrested 74-year-old Leonardo B French, of Richmond, nearby.

French has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual touching of a person under sixteen, and remains in custody.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say that French, Leonardo Da Vancouver and Victor Leonard Boudreau, is “well-known to police” and often takes transit.

They believe that there may be more victims and are asking them to speak with police.

Anyone who believes that they or someone they know has been a victim of French is asked to call the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, ask for the general investigative section and quote file 2018-14907.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

