Richmond rescue crews, coast guard search Fraser River overnight for missing person

The person went missing in the middle arm of the river

FILE – Sport fishermen cast their lines as a commercial fishing boat heads out on the Fraser River from Steveston Harbour during a 32-hour fishery window in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday August 26, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Richmond branch of the Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue spent the night searching for a missing person in the middle arm of the Fraser River, the group tweeted Monday (July 6) morning.

“Last night our crews were involved in an extensive search for a missing person in the middle arm of the Fraser River,” the group said, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and Richmond RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Richmond RMCP for details.

More to come.

