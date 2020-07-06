FILE – Sport fishermen cast their lines as a commercial fishing boat heads out on the Fraser River from Steveston Harbour during a 32-hour fishery window in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday August 26, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Richmond rescue crews, coast guard search Fraser River overnight for missing person

The person went missing in the middle arm of the river

The Richmond branch of the Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue spent the night searching for a missing person in the middle arm of the Fraser River, the group tweeted Monday (July 6) morning.

“Last night our crews were involved in an extensive search for a missing person in the middle arm of the Fraser River,” the group said, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and Richmond RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Richmond RMCP for details.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Falling like dominoes’: Pandemic could lead to closure of 10% of Canada’s legions

Just Posted

VIDEO: How dozens of volunteers helped a Langley stroke survivor come home

Kevin Bay’s house needed remodelling for his wheelchair.

VIDEO: Langley Blaze return to the playing field

Working out while maintaining a safe distance

Family and friends mark birthday of teen who died after being discovered in Langley park

Carson Crimeni suffered an apparent drug overdose, his final moments broadcast on social media

VIDEO: Medea Ebrahimian mourned by friends and family

Memorial held for one of three found dead at a house fire in Langley Meadows last month

Langley vigil demands justice for Ontario animal activist killed protesting slaughterhouse

More than two dozen people gathered at Britco Pork to remember Regan Russell, and fight Bill 156

B.C. accommodators need phone lines to light up as in-province travel given green light

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have decimated the tourism and hospitality industries

Richmond rescue crews, coast guard search Fraser River overnight for missing person

The person went missing in the middle arm of the river

‘Falling like dominoes’: Pandemic could lead to closure of 10% of Canada’s legions

Data shows 167 out of 1,381 legions have applied for CEBA

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from coronavirus complications

During Cordero’s hospitalization, Kloots sent him daily videos of her and their 1-year-old son, Elvis,

Northern communities welcome tourists as province opens to in-B.C. travellers

Officials have asked British Columbians to be careful as they travel this summer

300 Cache Creek residents on evacuation alert due to flood risk as river rises

Heavy rainfall on Canada Day has river rising steadily, threatening 175 properties

Fraser Valley Bandits, CEBL bringing pro sports back later this month

Abbotsford-based basketball team kicks off CEBL Summer Series on July 26

First glimpse of Canada’s true COVID-19 infection rate expected mid-July

At least 105,000 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus was identified

Semi and BMW collide on South Surrey highway

At least one person to hospital, both vehicles sustained significant damage

Most Read