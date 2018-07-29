Richmond wildfire ‘100% contained’: city

The fire broke out Friday morning

The wildfire burning in Richmond is 100 per contained, according to a city spokesperson.

“Yes, the fire is 100 per cent contained but we still have a few days work to fully suppress due to difficult conditions including heavily forested area and peat soils,” Ted Townsend said of the fire, which broke out Friday morning in the Richmond Nature Park.

BC Wildfire crews were helping with firefighting efforts earlier but Townsend said they’ve now been redeployed to other fires. Richmond crews are being bolstered by Vancouver, Delta and Port Moody firefighters. On Sunday, 30 firefighters were battling the blaze.

“Our firefighters are doing an incredible job given the heat and other challenges including high incident of bug bites and difficult terrain,” said Townsend.

Although the fire is contained, Townsend said that crews are being cautious as they watch for “possible flareups or new spot fires from blowing embers” from the underground fire.

The smoke from the wildfire, which blanketed the Lower Mainland, has “mostly dissipated,” Townsend said.

